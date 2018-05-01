Authorities Investigating After Teen Boy Fatally Shot While Riding Bike in Azusa

Investigators were working to identify the shooter or shooters who fatally struck a teenager in Azusa on Tuesday.

Officials were called regarding a gunshot victim on the 300 block of South Enid Avenue just before 3 p.m., said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Rodney Moore.

The victim, who is believed to be 14 years old, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in his upper torso, Moore said.

He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The boy appears to have been riding his bike when he was shot, Moore added, though the other circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

The victim has not been identified, but sheriff’s officials described him as Latino and said he lives in Azusa.

There are no other known injuries, according to Moore.

No weapon was recovered at the scene. Detectives were working to gather evidence and witness testimony that could help them identify the suspect or suspects involved.

It’s unknown if the shooting was gang-related, investigators said.

It is the first reported homicide in Azusa this year, according to data compiled by the Los Angeles Times.