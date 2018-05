Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Roughly 60 people who live in a Buena Park apartment complex say they have been struggling through the last 11 days without running water and were told on April 20 that they must vacate their residences by May 7 — far shorter than the 30 days' notice typically required under California law. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on May 1, 2018.