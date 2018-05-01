Deputy Taken to Hospital After Accidentally Shooting Own Leg at Compton Station: LASD

A deputy in Compton was taken to a hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the leg on Tuesday, authorities said.

The incident happened around 1:38 p.m. at the Compton station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, according to the agency.

The officer appeared alert and conscious when he was being taken to the hospital, Lt. Steven Ruiz said.

He is in stable condition, the Sheriff’s Department tweeted.

Investigators are looking into the circumstances that led to the incident.

Officials provided no further information.