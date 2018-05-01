× Historic DTLA Hotel to Get Makeover as Single-Room Occupancy for Homeless People

The Aids Healthcare Foundation announced Monday that it has purchased a historic — and nearly unoccupied — downtown hotel as the next step in its initiative to provide affordable housing for homeless people.

The foundation’s new homeless division will refurbish the King Edward Hotel on the edge of skid row and lease its 150 rooms at rates as low as $400 per month, President Michael Weinstein said.

At a reception in the lobby of the 1906 building near 5th and Los Angeles streets, Weinstein said the project will demonstrate how homeless people can be housed quickly and at far lower cost than through the housing construction program being pursued by the city.

The foundation’s goal, Weinstein said, is to open 10,000 units in five years. The city plans to add the same number of units of permanent supportive housing with help from funds authorized by Proposition HHH, but in 10 years.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.