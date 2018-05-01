Immigrant Rights Activists, LGBTQ and Women’s Advocates to Assemble for May Day Marches in L.A.

Crowds of immigrant rights activists, labor unions, and women’s and LGBTQ advocates are expected to hit the streets Tuesday in several May Day marches planned in Los Angeles.

Protesters are expected to begin assembling as early as 5 a.m., when transportation officials will start closing streets in downtown L.A. City officials warned commuters to anticipate delays and congestion around the events.

A coalition of labor unions and immigrant-rights activists will gather at Pershing Square around noon before marching to Main Street, then up to Temple Street to the Roybal Center.

Another crowd will assemble near Temple Street and Grand Avenue about 9 a.m. before marching east in the afternoon on First Street and joining the first group at the Roybal Center.

