Inmate Hospitalized After Allegedly Kicking Out Window of Patrol Vehicle During Escape Attempt in Sun Valley

An inmate was hospitalized after allegedly attempting to escape a Sheriff’s Department patrol vehicle by kicking out the back window and climbing out Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred just before 3 a.m. as a deputy was transporting the inmate from the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station to downtown Los Angeles.

The unidentified inmate broke a window and tried to escape as the patrol vehicle was in the area of Hollywood Way on the southbound 5 Freeway, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. D. Mohrhoff said.

The deputy pulled over to try to get the inmate back into custody and called for backup.

Joint forces from the California Highway Patrol, Los Angeles Police Department and Burbank Police Department managed to get the inmate back into custody, Mohrhoff said.

The inmate suffered several lacerations from climbing out of the broken window and was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

The deputy had minor injuries resulting from a scuffle with the inmate. Both the inmate and the deputy were expected to be OK, Mohrhoff said.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.