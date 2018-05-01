At Least 1 Child Aboard Motor Home as Driver Leads Authorities Over Grapevine

The driver of a motor home led authorities on a chase from Hollywood toward the Grapevine Tuesday with at least one child on board, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities said the child’s presence inside the RV was affecting their response to the chase.

“There’s so many factors that the officers have to take into consideration, and with that child in the vehicle, they kind of have their hands tied and we’re going to have to see where this goes,” CHP Officer Siara Lund told KTLA.

She added that the agency has information that the driver is possibly armed.

The driver of the large white motor home was possibly being followed earlier in the day by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Lund said.

Then, in midafternoon, Los Angeles Police Department officers began pursuing the motor home in Hollywood. The driver led police through narrow side streets before getting on the 101 Freeway, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

By 2:55 p.m., the driver was in North Hollywood on the northbound 170 Freeway. Traffic was light in the area, and the driver was driving relatively slowly in the fast lane of the highway, aerial video showed.

The driver continued to evade California Highway Patrol officers on the northbound 5 Freeway in Sylmar at 3 p.m, aerial video showed.

By about 3:30 p.m., the driver was nearing Pyramid Lake, where rain was falling on the curving roadway. Sky5 had to turn back to avoid unsafe, weather-related flying conditions, and it’s not clear how or if the pursuit ended.