Man Convicted of Killing His Family in Hyde Park at Age 16 Sentenced to Life in Prison

A man convicted of killing his family in Hyde Park in 1999 was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, officials announced on Tuesday.

A jury found Saulo Alvarado guilty of four counts of first-degree murder on April 2, in addition to one count each of forcible lewd act on a child and lewd act on a child, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Prosecutors did not provide any details about the sex crime-related charges.

Alvarado was 16 years old when he used a revolver to shoot his father, stepmother and two half-brothers inside their Hyde Park apartment, the DA’s Office said.

Authorities reported finding the bodies of Rudolfo Alvarado, 51; his wife, Eva, 36; and their two sons, Renzo, 16, and Victor, 4, on April 26, 1999. The revolver was placed in Renzo’s hand to make the incident look like a murder-suicide, the DA’s Office said.

Four years after the murder, Saulo Alvarado was deported to Guatemala after being convicted in an unrelated rape case, according to prosecutors.

The DA’s Office said the murder case was closed for 14 years until a “surviving victim” provided new information that led Los Angeles police to reopen the investigation. Alvarado was extradited to Los Angeles in 2015.

Prosecutors did not release further details about that victim.