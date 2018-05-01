Sexual Assault Charges Dismissed Against Sherman Oaks Millionaire

A judge dismissed all criminal charges Tuesday against a Sherman Oaks millionaire who was accused of sexually assaulting three women in 2014 and 2015, officials said.

Michael Bernback, 65, was charged in 2015 with eight felonies, including forcible rape, rape of an unconscious person and administering a drug to commit rape, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

But on Tuesday, Bernback’s attorney said the defense team “presented evidence to prosecutors that contradicted the claims of his accusers.”

“Michael Leslie Bernback was vindicated today when the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office asked the court to dismiss all charges against him,” attorney Blair Berk said in a statement. “Mr. Bernback maintained his innocence from the start.”

