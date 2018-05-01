Small Storm System Expected to Bring Light Rain, Thunderstorms to SoCal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A small storm system is bringing light showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms to Southern California on Tuesday and Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

The rain is expected to be isolated mostly to the mountains and could reach the Thomas fire burn areas in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, but it shouldn't add up to more than a quarter-inch, said meteorologist David Sweet.

"There's a very slim chance of any problems with the burn areas," Sweet said.

Drizzle already has been reported in Orange County and the Inland Empire, where it has slickened roads during the morning commute.

