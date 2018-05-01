UCLA ROTC Staff Members Recount Experience of Helping to Save Victim in Fiery Big Rig Crash on 405 Freeway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Several members of UCLA's ROTC staff found themselves putting their training to use last Friday when they witnesses a tractor trailer overturn on the 405 Freeway's Sepulveda Pass. They sprang into action to help save a man trapped beneath the big rig whose vehicles was quickly becoming engulfed in flames.

Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on May 1, 2018.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified the staff members as students. This post has been updated.

34.127120 -118.474890