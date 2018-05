Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Four students who are part of the Reserve Officers' Training Corps found themselves putting their training to use last Friday when they witnesses a tractor trailer overturn on the 405 Freeway's Sepulveda Pass. They sprang into action to help save a man trapped beneath the big rig whose vehicles was quickly becoming engulfed in flames.

Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on May 1, 2018.

34.127120 -118.474890