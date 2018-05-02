2 Killed, 2 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Whittier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two people have been killed and two others injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Whittier Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred about 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of Slauson and Alburtis avenues, Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor McBride said.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed at least two vehicles were involved in the crash, including one vehicle that had overturned.

Two people were killed in the crash, McBride said.

The victims have only been identified as two Hispanic men in their 30s, California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball said.

Another person was hospitalized with what was described as a moderate injury and a fourth person involved in the crash had a minor injury, McBride said.

No further information was immediately available.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.