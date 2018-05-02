Additional Victims Sought After Man Caught Masturbating While Watching Young Girls at Studio City Restaurant: LAPD

Officials are looking for potential additional victims to come forward after a 60-year-old man was arrested for pleasuring himself as he watched young girls play outside a Studio City eatery, police said Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. April 22 at a restaurant near the intersection of Ventura Boulevard and Coldwater Canyon Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

A group of girls ages 3 to 7 was having fun in the outdoor eating section when Kent Swift allegedly spotted them as he was driving a white van through the area.

Swift made a U-turn so that he could park along the curb in front of the establishment, and then began to masturbate in his vehicle while watching the girls, according to police.

After a short while, he positioned himself even closer to the children by moving to the restaurant’s rear parking lot and continued the lewd act, officers said.

A woman who noticed Swift’s actions told one of the girls’ parents what she saw, and an adult subsequently came to usher the children inside, police said.

Detectives were able to identify Swift as the suspect after reviewing surveillance video and speaking with residents.

He was arrested in the Van Nuys area around 11:30 a.m. on April 25, inmate records show.

The 60-year-old was being held at the Men’s Central Jail on $95,000 bail and scheduled to appear in court on May 11.

Authorities said he has an extensive criminal history and they believe he may have targeted others in the San Fernando Valley.

Anyone with information can contact LAPD at 818-374-9500, or at 877-527-3247 after business hours and on weekends. Anonymous tips can be submitted via 800-222-8477 or www.LACrimeStoppers.org.