Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Glendale with a preview of the SATURDAY, MAY 5TH, 2018 BOWLING FOR RHINOS, JEWEL CITY BOWL, 135 SOUTH GLENDALE AVENUE, GLENDALE, CA, 91205, from 6pm to Midnight.

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732.