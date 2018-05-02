Fullerton Home Red-Tagged After Truck Slams Into It; No Injuries Reported

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A home in Fullerton has been red-tagged after a truck slammed into it Wednesday afternoon, and no one was injured, officials said.

The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Chapman Avenue when it crashed into the house at around 2:30 p.m., authorities said.

Video from the scene shows the front half of the truck completely inside the home, with just the lower half hanging out. A street sign could be seen on top of the vehicle.

No injuries were reported and neighbors told KTLA that no one was inside at the time.

One neighbor said she approached the driver of the truck after hearing the impact.

"All of a sudden, I just heard a loud screech — like no brakes, there was no stopping," she said.

She said the driver appeared "upset" and told her that his throttle had gotten stuck and he tried shifting gears but couldn't get the truck to stop.

No further information has been released by authorities.