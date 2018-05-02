Interviews for New LAPD Chief Begin; Candidates Include Department Veterans

The nationwide hunt for L.A.’s next police chief has narrowed to a handful of contenders who have deep ties to the Los Angeles Police Department, setting the stage for another insider to likely get the job.

The Police Commission, the civilian panel that oversees the LAPD, began conducting closed-door interviews Wednesday morning, a source familiar with the process confirmed.

The source, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the confidential search, confirmed that the list of candidates being interviewed includes LAPD Assistant Chief Michel Moore, Deputy Chief Robert Arcos, Deputy Chief Phil Tingirides and former Assistant Chief Sandy Jo MacArthur.

But more than four interviews would take place Wednesday, the source said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.