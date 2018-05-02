× L.A. City Council Moves to Allow Airbnb Rentals Only in Primary Residences

The Los Angeles City Council unanimously backed a set of proposed rules Wednesday that would allow Angelenos to host night-to-night rentals only in their own homes but bar them from renting out a house or apartment for short stays if it is not their primary residence.

The decision comes years after some Los Angeles lawmakers first called for the city to regulate such short-term rentals, which have boomed with the rise of online platforms such as Airbnb and VRBO.

But the rules still must be vetted by the L.A. Planning Commission, whose members are appointed by Mayor Eric Garcetti, before the council can finally vote them into law.

Housing activists, the hotel industry and some neighborhood groups have pressed local lawmakers to impose restrictions on short-term rentals, arguing that commercial operators have abused the system to run homes like hotels, disrupting neighborhoods and exacerbating the housing crisis.

