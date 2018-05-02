LAPD Seeking Man Who Robbed 8 Trader Joe’s Locations; Reward Offered

Los Angeles police asked the public’s help on Wednesday identifying a man they said robbed eight local Trader Joe’s markets.

LAPD said in addition to four L.A locations—Van Nuys, Topanga, Wilshire and West Valley—the man targeted two Trader Joe’s in Long Beach, one in Irvine and one in Culver City.

The first robbery happened on Feb. 15 in Long Beach, and the most recent one occurred on April 22 in West Valley, according to police.

Authorities released a sketch of the suspect and described him as a 25- to 35-year-old man of medium height and weight.

The L.A. City Council approved a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information can call detectives at 213-486-6840. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.