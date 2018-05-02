Man Charged With Trying to Extort Money From Comedian Kevin Hart

A man has been charged with attempting to extort money from Kevin Hart after claiming to have a secret video of the comedian in Las Vegas, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Jonathan Todd Jackson, who also goes by “Action Jackson,” was charged with one count of attempted extortion and one count of extortion by threatening letter, according to a statement issued by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

Jackson is accused of attempting to convince Hart to give him an undisclosed amount of money in late August. Prosecutors said Jackson told Hart he had a video of the comedian “with a woman” in Las Vegas and attempted to sell the video to several celebrity news websites.

He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday. Jackson faces up to four years in prison if convicted.

