Man Sentenced to 19 Years for Striking Pedestrian During Police Chase in Boyle Heights

A 30-year-old Los Angeles resident was given 19 years in state prison on Wednesday for hitting and injuring a pedestrian while he was fleeing authorities earlier this year in Boyle Heights, prosecutors said.

Moises Anthony Salais pleaded guilty to fleeing a pursuing officer’s vehicle causing serious bodily injury, a felony, in connection with the Feb. 20 car chase, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The incident began when officers with the California Highway Patrol attempted to pull Salais over at the intersection of Indiana and Third streets, just off the 60 Freeway, according to the DA’s office.

The Chevy Suburban Salais was driving was wanted out of Temple City for armed robbery, CHP previously told KTLA.

But Salais failed to yield. A short distance after he began fleeing, he ran into a pedestrian at the intersection of Velasco and Second streets.

The victim suffered broken ribs as a result of the crash, prosecutors said.

Salais also hit a parked car about a block after he struck the person, officials said.

He then fled on foot and was able to evade police K-9s sent to search for him. But after a few hours, Salais turned himself in to authorities at the Temple City station for the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

As part of a plea agreement, Salais additionally admitted to a prior felony conviction in 2013 of assault with a firearm, officials said.

Salais was sentenced immediately after entering his plea, the DA’s office said.

He is scheduled to return to court on June 13 for a restitution hearing at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.