National Burger Month With the Habit Burger Grill

The director of marketing of The Habit Burger, Grill Charlotte Lucich, joined us live to kick off National Burger Month. They brought their newest burger, the new Guacamole Crunch Charburger. The new Guacamole Crunch Burger heightens the flavor of the already juicy, award-winning Charburger by topping it with a perfectly crisp tostada shell, fresh, house made guacamole pico de gallo, melted cheese, and a zesty, ancho chile lime sauce made in house. The new, south-of-the-border inspired Charburger is served on a toasted sesame seed bun with crisp, shredded lettuce, tomato and pickles. 25-cents of every Guacamole Crunch Charburger sold during May will be donated to two charities – Bob Hope USO and Wounded Warrior Project. For more information on a Habit location near you, visit their website.
