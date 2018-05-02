New Mexico High School Student Leads Walkout in Support of Gun Rights

When tens of thousands of high school students across the country walked out of class last month to protest gun violence, many expressed relief that their voices were finally being heard.

Will Riley felt like his voice was being drowned out.

And so the 18-year-old senior at Carlsbad High School in New Mexico set out to organize another walkout — in support of gun rights and the 2nd Amendment.

On Wednesday morning, he led “Stand for the Second.” Riley said in an Facebook video that the demonstration included 300 schools in roughly 40 states, but those figures could not be verified.

