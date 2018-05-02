Northbound 710 Freeway Shut Down Through Long Beach After Fatal Rollover Crash

The northbound 710 Freeway was completely closed to through traffic during the Wednesday evening rush hours following a deadly, single-vehicle crash, authorities said.

Police were first called to the scene, near the 7th Street on-ramp, just after 4:45 p.m., said Long Beach Police Sgt. Bradley Johnson.

Responding officers found a sole vehicle that had overturned, and its lone occupant ejected, Johnson said. The vehicle involved was a 2009 Kia SUV, the Department of Motor Vehicles confirmed.

Footage from the scene showed the vehicle had run into a concrete median separating the two sides of the freeway. A bloody body covered in a white sheet lay two lanes away.

The driver, a 39-year-old man, was pronounced dead once paramedics arrived at the scene around 4:50 p.m., according to Capt. Jack Crabtree with the Long Beach Fire Department.

Officials are now investigating what led up to the crash.

It was expected to have a major impact on traffic, Johnson said.

All northbound lanes of the freeway south of Seventh Street would be closed until further notice, according to the sergeant.

No further details were immediately available.