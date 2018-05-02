Person Barricaded Inside La Crescenta Home After Police Served Warrant Kills Himself: LAPD

A person who was barricaded inside a La Crescenta home on Wednesday after allegedly threatening to shoot officers has killed himself, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident began about 7 a.m. when Los Angeles Police Department officers served a warrant at a home in the 2400 block of Harmony Place, sheriff’s Lt. Harman said.

The person, described only as being male, then barricaded himself inside, claimed to be armed and threatened to shoot the officers.

The Sheriff’s Department, along with SWAT officers, responded to the scene.

No other details have been released, but the Sheriff’s Department asked residents to avoid the area amid the ongoing police activity.

About 1:15 p.m., sheriff’s officials tweeted that the situation was over. LAPD Officer Tony Im confirmed to KTLA that the suspect had died from self-inflicted injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.

The LAPD incident in La Crescenta is over. Please still avoid the area as LAPD conducts their investigation. The street should be opened by early this evening. Thank you for understanding. — LASD CrescentaValley (@CVLASD) May 2, 2018

KTLA’s Irving Last contributed to this story.