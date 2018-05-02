Victim Offers $10K Reward for Information on Man Who Stabbed Him in Caught-on-Video Culver City Road Rage Incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man who was stabbed in an apparent road rage incident in Culver City is offering up his own $10,000 reward in hopes of identifying the perpetrator.

The victim, a financial adviser named George, who declined to use his last name over concern for his safety, was brutally attacked over a parking space, Los Angeles police have confirmed. Although the Police Department is investigating, George wants his attacker to be apprehended as soon as possible, before it happens again.

"The fact that he was carrying knife actually tells me that he's probably done this before," he told KTLA.

The incident occurred on Venice Boulevard, around 5 p.m. on March 26, police said.

As George was traveling down the westbound lanes in gridlocked traffic, he says he got a call from a client and pulled over to make an appointment.

A short time later, a small black sports car pulled up behind him. The driver began honking for him to move forward, but George said there was no room.

"So he got upset, he backed up, took off down a street called Durango, then he came back up behind my car while I was still here making appointments and proceeded to spit all over the side window of car," he said. "I said to him, 'Is it really worth it? It’s just a stupid parking space.'"

Though the man walked away at first, he returned a few minutes later with a knife in hand, according to George.

"He actually was coming back toward the car with a knife and I got out of car because I realized if he broke window of the car then I'm in the car, and I would be stabbed with nowhere to go," he said. "I ended up getting slashed on neck, stabbed in abdomen. And then I grabbed his knife and caught the knife itself and ended up getting nine stitches on my hand."

George was treated at a nearby emergency room, but he still has visible scars from the wounds.

The final moments of the violent incident were captured on cellphone video by another driver passing by the scene. The footage shows George, in a white shirt, struggling with a man in a camouflage print jacket with a large black bag.

A second witness captured a photo of the man as he fled.

The attacker had parked his car on the north side of the street, but after stabbing George he ran the other way, crossing Venice Boulevard and heading toward downtown Culver City, police said.

However, he also left a baseball bat behind. Detectives are testing it for DNA in hopes of identifying the perpetrator.

"The police even said, this was just you happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time, because I just randomly happened to pull over here," George said.

Officials described the suspect as a white or Latino man in his late 20s to early 30s. A $10,000 reward has been attacked to information on his identity.

Anyone with information can contact LAPD detectives on the case at 310-482-6421.