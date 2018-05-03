× ‘Active Shooter’ in Mill Valley Leaves 2 Hospitalized, Deputies Looking for Gunman

Authorities are responding to reports of an active shooter at an apartment complex in Mill Valley, Calif., officials said.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office warned people to shelter in place in the 900 block of East Blithedale Avenue. The warning was posted on Twitter shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Deputies took two victims from the scene to medical personnel while authorities set up a perimeter to search for the suspect.

The scene is an apartment complex with two victims that have been taken from the scene by deputies to medical personnel. A perimeter is set looking for the suspect. https://t.co/5DvhRCs4x9 — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) May 3, 2018