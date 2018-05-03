× Man Who Killed Himself During SWAT Standoff in La Crescenta Was Convicted of Stalking Sandra Bullock

A man who was convicted of stalking actress Sandra Bullock in 2014 killed himself inside a La Crescenta home during a standoff with Los Angeles police, his attorney said.

The incident began about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday when officers arrived at the residence in the 2400 block of Harmony Place to serve an arrest warrant, said LAPD Detective Meghan Aguilar.

Joshua James Corbett had missed a court date last month and officers had gone to his parents’ residence, where he lived in a guest house, to arrest him, attorney Steve Sitkoff said.

When Corbett, 42, refused to leave and threatened to shoot officers, a SWAT team was called, Aguilar said.

34.233934 -118.230719