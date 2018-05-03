Murder, Arson Charges Filed Against 26-Year-Old Woman After Santa Monica House Fire: Police

A woman who police describe as “elderly” died after a fire at her Santa Monica home on Monday and now arson and murders charges have been filed against a 26-year-old woman in connection with her death, police said Thursday.

Police said the charges against Victoria Renae Darlington were filed with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office just three days after the deadly fire.

Officers responded to the fire at a home in the 2600 block of 31st Street at about 9:40 p.m. on Monday. Firefighters were already there battling the blaze and found an older woman unconscious inside the home, police said.

She was treated at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital but later died from her injuries, police said.

After gathering evidence and information at the scene, arson investigators determined the fire had been caused intentionally, according to police. Darlington was soon identified as a suspect and taken into custody by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

She is now in the custody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and is being held on $2 million bail.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Cooper at 310-458-8478, Detective Leone at 310-458-8949 or the Santa Monica Police Department at 310-458-8491.