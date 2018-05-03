Police Ask for Help in Finding Missing 13-Year-Old Boy Last Seen Near South L.A. Home

LAPD officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy from South Los Angeles.

Daniel Marquis Bell was last seen taking out trash in an alley near his Leimert Park home on Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

He was described as having black hair, brown eyes and a light complexion. He is about 5 feet tall and weighs 98 pounds, police said. He was last seen in the alley on 2825 West Vernon Avenue wearing a red sweater, red shirt, black white and gray camouflage pants and blue slippers.

Daniel was described as being a straight A student who has not been diagnosed with a mental illness.

Anyone with information about the boy’s whereabouts can call LAPD southwest area detectives at 213-485-2585 or 213- 485-2196.