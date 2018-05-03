Remains of Human Body Found Where Authorities Were Investigating Man’s Disappearance in Long Beach

The remains of a human body were found on a Long Beach property where detectives were investigating the disappearance of a 32-year-old man, police said Thursday.

The remains have not been identified, officials said. However, the body was found on a property along the 500 block of West 8th Street — the same spot where Zach Kennedy of Long Beach was last seen, police said.

Detectives were led there after their investigation indicated that Kennedy “was possibly buried on the property,” police said in a news release. They obtained a search warrant before excavating the property on Thursday.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office is in possession of the remains and will identify the body at a later date.

No further information has been released by authorities.