Robbery Suspect Who Allegedly Pointed Rifle at People Is Arrested After Pursuit: Santa Ana Police

A robbery suspect who allegedly pointed a rifle at people in Santa Ana was arrested Thursday after a pursuit, police said.

About 1:40 p.m., police got reports of a man pointing a rifle at them. Police responded and searched on the ground as well as in a Orange County Sheriff's Department helicopter, Cpl. Anthony Bertagna told KTLA.

Police then received a call about a man with a rifle at the Tustin Market Place, at 2961 El Camino Real.

Police spotted the man as he was pulling out of a driveway and tried to stop him, but the man did not stop and a pursuit ensued.

The man was eventually taken into custody. At one point he is believed to have robbed a 76 gas station.

Authorities found the rifle in the suspect's car, photos provided by Bertagna showed.

The man has not been identified.

No further details about the incidents have been released.