1 Critically Injured in Shooting at Tennessee Mall; Suspect in Custody

One person was critically injured in a mall shooting in Nashville, Tennessee and the suspected shooter is in custody, officials said Thursday.

The shooting occurred at the Opry Mills shopping mall, law enforcement sources told CNN on Thursday.

Nashville Fire Department officials said in a tweet that one person was critically injured and reports of a second victim were false. No other injuries have been reported.

The Nashville Police Department tweeted that the incident stemmed from a dispute and that the suspected shooter was in custody. There were no additional threats at the mall, but the shopping area was being “swept” by authorities.

BREAKING: Dispute at Opry Mills Mall results in gunfire. One person shot. Suspected shooter in custody. No additional imminent threat known. Mall being swept by MNPD officers as a precaution. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 3, 2018

Our personnel is on scene at Opry Mills Mall. One patient transported to Vanderbilt in Critical Condition. pic.twitter.com/kPHyK2sU11 — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) May 3, 2018