1 Critically Injured in Shooting at Tennessee Mall; Suspect in Custody

One person was critically injured in a mall shooting in Nashville, Tennessee and the suspected shooter is in custody, officials said Thursday.
The shooting occurred at the Opry Mills shopping mall, law enforcement sources told CNN on Thursday.
Nashville Fire Department officials said in a tweet that one person was critically injured and reports of a second victim were false. No other injuries have been reported.
The Nashville Police Department tweeted that the incident stemmed from a dispute and that the suspected shooter was in custody. There were no additional threats at the mall, but the shopping area was being “swept” by authorities.
36.162664 -86.781602