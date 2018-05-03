Wallet Stolen From Woman’s Purse at Home Goods in El Segundo

A wallet was stolen from the inside of a woman’s purse at a Home Goods in El Segundo and authorities are looking for a man and woman suspected of being involved.

The crime occurred when a woman spoke with an employee at Home Goods at 750 S. Sepulveda Blvd. around 2:20 p.m. April 22, the El Segundo Police Department said in a crime bulletin. While the victim was in conversation, a female thief took her wallet from her purse, police said.

Approximately 30 minutes later, authorities said the female thief made two large purchases at a nearby Best Buy using the victim’s credit card.

The female thief is described to have a large tattoo on her upper left arm and a smaller tattoo on her upper right arm, authorities said.

Photos distributed by the El Segundo Police Department show the woman wearing all dark clothing with a large, dark colored tattoo. A man who was apparently with her is shown wearing a black shirt, dark glasses and a dark hat.

If anyone has information, they’re asked to contact Detective Kurt Rasmusson at 310-524-2216 or krasmusson@elsegundo.org.