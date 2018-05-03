Woman Stabbed to Death in Rolling Hills Estates Commercial Area: Officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman was stabbed to death in a commercial area of Rolling Hills Estates Thursday, officials said.

The incident was reported about 12:20 p.m. in the 500 block of Deep Valley Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The stabbing apparently occurred somewhere in the Promenade on the Peninsula mall. Several police units blocked a parking structure in the area, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. She was described only as being an adult.

No arrests have been made and no further details have been released.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the sheriff's department homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.