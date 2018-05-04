× 12-Year-Old in Custody After Stabbing Fellow Student at Stevenson Ranch Elementary School: LASD

A 12-year-old student was taken into custody after allegedly stabbing a classmate at a school in Stevenson Ranch Friday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Santa Clarita station.

The call about the incident at Pico Canyon Elementary School, located at 25255 Pico Canyon Road, came in shortly after 8 a.m., Lt. Ignacio Somoano told KTLA.

The victim, also 12 years old, was stabbed with a knife, the lieutenant stated. The student was provided medical treatment and taken to a local hospital with injuries that were described as not life-threatening, Somoano added.

Authorities have not identified the suspect.

The Newhall School District released a statement from Superintendent Paul Cordeiro, which indicated the victim is a boy. It read in part:

“Our immediate goal is to support our students and their families. We have counselors and psychologists on site. Further, we are in direct communication with parents to assure them that we are following up in every possible way. As always, our top priority is the safety of all students and adults on campus.”

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this report.