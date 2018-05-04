8 Counts of Perjury Filed Against Father in Perris Torture Case: DA

Prosecutors filed new charges on Friday against a man who, with his wife, allegedly kept his 13 children captive in their Perris home, according to officials.

The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office said it filed eight counts of perjury against David Turpin for filing a private school affidavit with the California Department of Education from 2010 to 2017, where he certified that his children received full-time education in a private day school.

He and his wife, Louise Anna Turpin, were arrested on Jan. 14 after their 17-year-old daughter fled their home in the 100 block of Muir Woods Road and called 911 to report that her 12 siblings were being held captive by their parents, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Six of the siblings were minor and seven were adults, ages 2 to 29.

Although the Turpins said they home-schooled their children, Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said the parents used the private Sandcastle Day School to hide abuse, starving and beating the siblings and chaining them to beds for weeks at a time.

Officials have not accused the couple of torturing their 2-year-old.

The husband and wife have pleaded not guilty to more than 40 charges, including false imprisonment, torture and child abuse. David Turpin has also pleaded not guilty to lewd conduct with a minor.

Authorities said the siblings were released from medical facilities in March and were staying in three separate homes in Riverside County.

A preliminary hearing for the case was scheduled for June 20, the DA’s Office said.