Actress Natassia Malthe Says #MeToo Movement Helped Her Heal After Coming Forward With Harvey Weinstein Allegations

Actress Natassia Malthe told KTLA Friday that the #MeToo movement has helped her heal after coming forward with sexual assault allegations against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

"I was always confused and I felt a lot of self-blame," Malthe said about her feelings after an encounter with Weinstein in February 2008. "It was hard for me to cope with it. The Me Too movement has helped in the healing process."

Malthe said after the alleged rape occurred, she was told to "shut up" and "Don't go there, Natassia." Because she was silenced, she said she felt helpless.

She made her accusations against Weinstein public at a news conference with her attorney, Gloria Allred, in Manhattan last October.

The Norwegian-born actress said that she does want revenge against Weinstein, but that she is continuing to work on healing.

Malthe is currently working on a book about her experiences.