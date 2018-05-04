All Migrants in Central American Caravan Seeking Asylum Have Entered U.S.

The last group of asylum seekers from the Central American caravan crossed into the United States on Friday morning.

Members of a caravan of Central Americans who spent weeks traveling across Mexico walk to the U.S. side of the border to ask authorities for asylum on April 29, 2018 in Tijuana. (Credit: David McNew/Getty Images)

A little after 9 a.m., a group of about 70 walked into the U.S. Port of Entry as friends planning to stay in Mexico waved goodbye; some cheered as the others walked into the U.S.

Since arriving in Tijuana on Sunday, approximately 228 members of the caravan have entered the U.S. to ask for asylum.

Just because they entered the country doesn’t mean they will stay. The asylum process takes months, if not years, to complete and applicants from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador have high denial rates, records show.

