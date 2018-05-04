× Another Blackface Incident at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo Prompts Calls for State Investigation

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo officials have asked the state attorney general’s office to investigate after a new photo of a white student in blackface surfaced on a fraternity group’s private Snapchat.

“I am outraged,” Cal Poly President Jeffrey D. Armstrong said in a video address Friday to the campus. “These vile and absolutely unacceptable acts cannot continue. We must not allow these acts to define us as an institution.”

Armstrong said the latest photo was intended to imitate an incident last month in which a white member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity was photographed at a party wearing blackface.

Others at the party, which took place during a Cal Poly multicultural weekend celebration, were photographed wearing baggy jeans, fake tattoos and gold chains while flashing gang signs.

