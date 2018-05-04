Authorities Detain Suspect in Downey Area After Pursuit

Officials detained a man after pursuing the vehicle he was driving through the East Los Angeles and Downey areas on Friday night.

Sky5 was first overhead the chase as around 10:55 p.m. as the red car was speeding down the 5 Freeway through East Los Angeles. It then exited onto surface streets on Firestone Boulevard, just before the 605 Freeway.

As the car was traveling down surface roads in Norwalk, a passenger was seen jumping out of the vehicle, which resembled a Ford Mustang. It also appeared items were thrown from the car.

The vehicle proceeded to erratically weave through surface streets in Downey, Norwalk and Bellflower.

The car pulled into an alley after circling back to the Downey area, and the driver stopped, got out and immediately lied on the ground.

He could later be seen being handcuffed and questioned by authorities.

It was unclear what the driver was wanted on suspicion of.

No further details were available.