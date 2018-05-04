Authorities Seek Hit-and-Run Driver Who Crashed Into Market in Lomita, Injuring 4

A hit-and-run driver was being sought Friday after crashing into a Lomita market, then backing up and fleeing the scene Thursday night.

The incident occurred about 8:30 p.m. at the Buy Low Market in the 2100 block of Pacific Coast Highway, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Paul Cervantes said.

A light-colored pickup truck crashed through the glass doors of the store and ended up inside the market, Cervantes said.

The driver then reversed the vehicle and fled the scene.

Four people inside the market were injured in the incident, Cervantes said.

They injured people were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The truck, described as a Lincoln pickup truck with a white shell, was last seen driving south on Narbonne Avenue.

The driver was described only as a white or Hispanic man.

The building was deemed to be OK following the crash, Cervantes said.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.