Celebrating Cinco de Mayo With LA Smashcakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We celebrated Cinco De Mayo with LA SmashCakes. LA SmashCakes are taking the city by storm! These handmade chocolate piñatas are a big “hit”, so you can have your cake and smash it too! The cakes are made out of chocolate, filled with candy, and come with a mallet – a smash hit for every celebration! SmashCakes are gorgeously custom-made for every taste and shaped like soda bottles, donuts, and cupcakes for themed parties. Each is unique and handmade. Whether it be a birthday party, corporate event, wedding, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, quinceañera, or any other holiday or special celebration, SmashCakes are guaranteed to make it a smash hit!