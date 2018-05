Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Explosive All-Star Dazzles, a Chino-based cheerleading team consisting of nine girls with special needs, has been invited to compete at the both Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle and the Special Olympics 50th Anniversary celebration in Chicago.

But the squad need help raising money for the trip and has created a GoFundMe campaign. As of Thursday night, it had only raised $350 of its $75,000 goal.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on May 3, 2018.