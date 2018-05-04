Chula Vista School Mural Depicts Trump’s Severed Head, Sparks Controversy

A Chula Vista school mural that depicts the bloody, severed head of President Trump on a spear sparked a controversy that prompted officials to cover it and issue a response distancing themselves from the work.

The statement also said the artist will alter the painting. (Note: Link contains image that some may find disturbing.)

“We understand that there was a mural painted at the event this past weekend that does not align with our school’s philosophy of non-violence,” read the statement from MAAC Community Charter School director Tommy Ramirez. “We have been in communication with the artist — who has agreed to modify the artwork — to better align with the school’s philosophy.”

The event Ramirez referred to was the annual Battlegroundz, a scholarship fundraiser held during the last weekend of April.

