‘Like a Train Hit Us,’ Violent Crash Sends Tire, Debris Through Wall of Whittier Home

A hole was left in the side of a Whittier home after a violent collision sent debris, and a tire, crashing into it Friday morning.

The incident was reported about 1:26 a.m. near the intersection of Fireside Drive and Lambert Road, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log.

An overturned car came to a stop after crashing into a power pole, a signal light and finally a brick wall.

Debris from the wreckage crashed into the wall of a nearby home, leaving a large hole in the wall and a tire in one of the bedrooms.

Resident Richard Flores said the crash sounded like a train hit the home.

“The engine is in our back yard. The car is on the other side,” Flores said.

Flores’ three nieces and their mother suffered some scrapes from the debris but could have been killed, he said.

“Here I am in shock. Can’t believe this is going on,” Flores said.

Video from the scene showed the driver of the overturned vehicle being loaded into an ambulance. He was seated upright on the stretcher and appeared to be OK.

“I don’t believe how this guy’s still alive” Flores said.

This was the fifth crash at the intersection since Flores has lived in the home, he said, adding that people are often racing through the area.

Flores said he would like to see something done to slow traffic through the area.