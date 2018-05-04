BREAKING: Possible Person of Interest Detained Following Fatal Stabbing in Rolling Hills Estates

Bear Breaks Into North Lake Tahoe Home, Is Chased Out by Responding Deputies

Posted 7:05 AM, May 4, 2018, by , Updated at 07:35AM, May 4, 2018

Deputies were called to a home in North Lake Tahoe Thursday after a hungry bear was found in the kitchen.

A bear is seen on the counter of a home in Lake Tahoe in a picture posted by the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

A bear is seen on the counter of a home in Lake Tahoe in a picture posted by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Video of the encounter was posted on the Placer County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

“The homeowners called us, and our deputies were able to chase him out of the house, after he snacked on some fruit and bread!” the Facebook post read.

No injuries or property damage were reported.

Bears in the area are coming out of hibernation and are “hungry and fearless,” the Sheriff’s Office stated.

Residents were warned to “use utmost caution” if they should encounter a bear.