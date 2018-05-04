Bear Breaks Into North Lake Tahoe Home, Is Chased Out by Responding Deputies

Deputies were called to a home in North Lake Tahoe Thursday after a hungry bear was found in the kitchen.

Video of the encounter was posted on the Placer County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

“The homeowners called us, and our deputies were able to chase him out of the house, after he snacked on some fruit and bread!” the Facebook post read.

No injuries or property damage were reported.

Bears in the area are coming out of hibernation and are “hungry and fearless,” the Sheriff’s Office stated.

Residents were warned to “use utmost caution” if they should encounter a bear.