Female Suspect Sought in Fraudulent Purchase of Gift Cards in Costa Mesa: Police

A female suspect was being sought in connection with the fraudulent purchase of thousands of dollars worth of gift cards in Costa Mesa, according to authorities.

The suspect used a victim’s credit cards to purchase approximately $6,000 worth of gift cards at two retail stores located at the Metro Pointe at South Coast shopping Center on April 30, a news release from Costa Mesa police stated.

Officials released surveillance images of the wanted suspect on Friday.

Anyone with information about this case was asked to contact Officer Jesse Chartier at 714-327-7571.