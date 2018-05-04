George H.W. Bush Released From Hospital in Houston

Posted 5:21 PM, May 4, 2018, by , Updated at 06:41PM, May 4, 2018

Former President George H.W. Bush has been discharged from the hospital in Houston he was admitted to last month, according to his spokesman, Jim McGrath.

Former president George W. Bush wheels his father, former president George H.W. Bush into the church for the funeral for former first lady Barbara Bush at St. Martin's Episcopal Church on April 21, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Credit: Brett Coomer - Pool/Getty Images)

“His doctors report he is doing well and is happy to return home,” McGrath tweeted Friday.

Bush, 93, had been admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital after contracting an infection that spread to his blood following the funeral for his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, CNN has reported.

Bush tweeted Thursday that he had “not taken up residence” at the hospital and was waiting for a “green light” to leave.

Former president George H.W. Bush leaves the funeral service of former first lady Barbara Bush at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston on April 21, 2018. (Credit: Scott Olson / Getty Images)

In response to the hospital naming a new atrium after him and Barbara Bush, he wrote on Twitter: “Quite moved by this announcement by @MethodistHosp. The atrium is beautiful, but recent developments notwithstanding I have not taken up residence here. The doctors, nurses and support staff are so nice, but the second I get the green light I’m outta here.”

Bush’s son former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush also tweeted about the announcement that his father had been released from the hospital.

“Thanks for all of your prayers. Dad is doing well and headed home,” he wrote Friday evening.

