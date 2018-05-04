Homicide Investigation Underway After Woman Found Dead in Whittier Backyard; Relative Arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A homicide investigation is underway in Whittier after a woman was found dead in a backyard, and a male relative has been arrested, officials said.

The incident was reported about 12:12 p.m. in the 12800 block of Stardell Street, Whittier Police Department officials said in a Facebook post.

Police found the woman dead in a backyard of a home. Officers then arrested a man at the scene who is related to the victim, but police did not elaborate on the relationship.

No other suspects are being sought in the incident and there is no additional threat to the community, police said in the post.

It is unclear how the victim died, but aerial video from Sky5 showed the woman lying face down and covered in blood. A German shepherd was also seen in aerial video running around the yard and near the victim. The dog was later seen limping after police were apparently chasing it with a rifle-style weapon, aerial video showed.

Neighbor Estelle Flores described the scene as "gruesome." Said she tried to get the dog that was running in the street but was unable to. "I hope that he's OK," she said about the dog.

No further details about the victim, suspect or dog have been released.